Wednesday, Oct 14 2020
All Cities
Choose Your City
Search:
'In Buryar language Baikal is called Baigal-nuur'
Marc Di Duca

International scientists asked to join Kamchatka eco disaster research amid conflicting theories

By Svetlana Skarbo, Olga Gertcyk
13 October 2020

Governor invites US, Japanese and Chinese experts while Russian scientists insist it was toxic algae not pollution that killed marine life.

Russian Ministry of Emergencies's specialists pictured taking water samples at the Kamchatka peninsula beaches

The governor of Kamchatka region called for international researchers to join the investigation of the major environmental catastrophe that caused the mass death of marine life off the peninsula’s coast. 

‘The Kamchatka region faces a challenging environmental situation which involves the mass death of marine animals and hydrobionts in Avacha Bay of the Pacific Ocean. 

‘The causes of this phenomenon remain unclear. 

‘We invite you to consider the possibility of joining the research group and help us to identify the causes of the pollution of the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka.

'The research group will work remotely and examine the available analyses results and hypotheses of our scientists’, Vladimir Solodov wrote in his appeal to the scientists.

Call for international scientists to join research into Kamchatka eco disaster amid conflicting theories
Water sampling in rivers of the Kamchatka peninsula. Picture: Podyem

 A group of Russian scientists said that according to their research it was the so-called Red Tide - the rapid activation of toxic algae - that killed marine life.

‘There is no clarity yet, but the toxic algae version is taking the lead. One of our next tasks would be to organise expeditions to find out what led to the activation of the algae’, said Alexey Ozerov, director of Kamchatka-based Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The same version was supported by Andrey Adrianov, vice president of Russian Academy of Sciences. 

A red tide is a generic term for a phenomenon caused by blooming algae releasing strong toxins which discolour the water and deplete oxygen in the water. Up to 95% of marine animals were killed at the Avacha Gulf according to the earlier probes, with the local community of surfers who were the first ones to flag the alarming situation complaining about throat aches, headaches and temporary worsening eyesight. 

The version of the harmful effects of volcanic and seismological activity has been ruled out, since the volcanoes that are now erupting are located at a distance of 300-400 kilometers from the water area, Russian experts said. 

Call for international scientists to join research into Kamchatka eco disaster amid conflicting theories

Call for international scientists to join research into Kamchatka eco disaster amid conflicting theories

Call for international scientists to join research into Kamchatka eco disaster amid conflicting theories
Russian Ministry of Emergencies's specialists pictured taking water samples at the Kamchatka peninsula beaches 

Rosprirodnadzor, Russia’s environment watchdog has reported excess of phosphates in the coastal waters by 10.8 times, iron by 7.2 times, phenols by 6.9 times and ammonium by 6.2 times.

At least one ship has been found to be dumping polluted waste into the water according to satellite monitoring. Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into pollution of the marine environment.

So far the version of the military waste site built in Soviet times by the Kozelsky volcano causing the pollution was ruled out, said Alexey Ozerov as he called for further research of other waste sites in the area. 

‘We cannot exclude the harmful effect of the substances that are buried at the Prilivnaya Bay, for example’, the scientist said.

Results of the divers expedition to the south of the Kamchatka peninsula that set off on 11 October should be released soon. 

Kamchatka governor's letter to international scientists, and a video made by scientists of the Far Eastern Federal University to show the aerial view of the Kamchatka peninsula's bays

Russian Ministry of Emergencies's specialists pictured taking water samples at the Kamchatka peninsula beaches

Tags:

Add your comment

We welcome a healthy debate, but do not accept offensive or abusive comments. Please also read 'Siberian Times' Privacy Policy

Name

Town/Country

Add your comments

The views expressed in the comments above are those of our readers. 'Siberian Times' reserves the right to pre-moderate some comments.

Control code*

Type the code

* obligatory


News

International scientists asked to join Kamchatka eco disaster research amid conflicting theories
Governor invites US, Japanese and Chinese experts while Russian scientists insist it was toxic algae not pollution that killed marine life.
Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Frozen body of slain rare Amur tiger, the world’s largest cat, found in Russian Far East
A severed bear’s head and seven bear paws also hidden at alleged poacher’s home. WARNING: distressing images
Comments (2)
Add to My Stories
On top of the world: STS Sedov reaches port of Sabetta at tip of Yamal peninsula

99 year old sailing ship successfully passes the most challenging part of its Arctic odyssey…. and there is NO ice.

Comments (1)
Add to My Stories
Eco disaster at Kamchatka peninsula with mass death of sea animals at precious Pacific beach
Surfers raised alarm after once pristine waters caused major problems with eyesight, fevers and throat aches.
Comments (17)
Add to My Stories
Sensational discovery of a 250,000 year old milk tooth found inside the Denisova Cave in Siberia
Another tooth aged over 170,000 years, and two fragments of bones found too.
Comments (3)
Add to My Stories
Unusual burial with boy laid to rest with copper cauldron on his head found on the Yamal peninsula
Completely new burial rite in northern Siberia puzzles scientists.
Comments (1)
Add to My Stories

Sent to Siberia

Rookie FSB agents are punished for 'indecent' graduation jinx in Moscow
Gelandewagen parade videos leads to 'career change' as Russia demands highest standards from secret servicemen.

Born in Siberia

Up-close laboratory pictures of ancient mummy as scientists recreate his life and times
Probes taken by South Korean experts will reveal lifestyle of this Arctic boy from 800 years ago.

Voice of Siberia

Siberians mark end of the snow season with swimsuit skiing day
Locals undress to impress at resorts across four time zones.

We say

Lake Baikal 'holds key to new advances in antibiotics'
Scientists make crucial new discoveries of bacteria, up to 30 million years old.

City Focus - Novosibirsk

Have a closer look at the city
What to see
Where to eat
Where to stay
Novosibirsk Omsk Krasnoyarsk Barnaul Irkutsk Tyumen Khabarovsk Novokuznetsk Choose Your City...

Business

Latest business news and features from across Siberia

River Lena bridge
Pink diamond
The Bank of Russia official exchange rates of foreign currencies
EUR91.07USD77.29GBP100.74Other...

How to get here

Trains
Flights

Best property

Hotel Revolution
Millionaire's Row

Great holidays

The Road of Bones
Kingdom of Cold