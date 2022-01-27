Thursday, Jan 27 2022
All Cities
Choose Your City
Search:
'Irkutsk has the sins, the false hair, and the perfume for which Paris is noted'
Mrs John Clarence Lee, 1914

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

By The Siberian Times reporter
22 January 2022

Local runner Vasily Lukin won the full distance in 3 hours, 22 minutes.

-53C marathon at Oymyakon, the Pole of Cold in Yakutia. Picture: Semen Sivtsev

Sixty five runners, including sportsmen from the United Arab Emirates, America and Belarus, started the run earlier today at extremely low temperature in Oymyakon, Yakutia’s Pole of Cold. 

The international team of men and women ran full distance, half-marathon, and also 10km and 5km. 

The winner was Vasily Lukin, teacher from Churapcha Institute of Physical Culture and Sport. This is his second victory in the extreme race; this year he reached the finish line at Tomtor in three hours twenty two minutes. 

‘Thanks to organisers who managed to overcome all complications caused by the pandemic!’, Vasily said. ‘I’d love to see more runners from across the republic, Russia and abroad in future marathons.’

The best result among the women was with local Marina Sedalischeva, who finished 42 kilometres in four hours nine minutes. 

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia
-53C marathon at Oymyakon, the Pole of Cold in Yakutia. Pictures: Semen Sivtsev, YSIA, Vladislav Korotov

Half-marathon winner were Vasily Spiridonov (1 hour 36 minutes) and Ulyana Barashkova (2 hour 5 minutes). 

All winners received financial prizes starting from 100,000 roubles (1,288USD, 950GBP); there was a special prize for participants over seventy years old.

There were several international sportsmen, like Akhmed Hussain Al Kaziri from the United Arab Emirates, who travelled from abroad. 

He was due to compete among runners aged from 40 to 49 years old; Akhmed’s result wasn’t reported yet. 

Other international runners arrived from the USA and Belarus. 

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

Runner from the United Arab Emirates, and the winner of this and last year's marathons Vasily Lukin. Pictures: YSIA, Vasily Lukin

Warmly-dressed residents from Oymyakon and Tomtor stood along the track to cheer on the runners. 

This is the third marathon at biting-cold temperatures organised in Yakutia. 

This year it was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yakutia becoming an autonomous republic within the former Soviet Union, and 80 years of ALSIB air road. 

Aircrafts made in the United States were flown from Fairbanks in Alaska to Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, and further west to combat on the Eastern Front of the WWII.

Warmly-dressed residents from Oymyakon and Tomtor are filmed cheering on the runners. Video: Severnaya Zarya

Tags:

Add your comment

We welcome a healthy debate, but do not accept offensive or abusive comments. Please also read 'Siberian Times' Privacy Policy

Name

Town/Country

Add your comments

The views expressed in the comments above are those of our readers. 'Siberian Times' reserves the right to pre-moderate some comments.

Control code*

Type the code

* obligatory


News

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia
Local runner Vasily Lukin won the full distance in 3 hours, 22 minutes.
Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Treasure trove of Palaeolithic jewellery, made at least 45,000 years ago, found in the Denisova Cav

Archeologists discovered a new stone bracelet, two sharp pins, a marble ring and fox tooth pendants.

Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Photographer captures eerie graveyard of North Korean schooners scattered along the Russian coast
Ghost flotilla is the only memorial to dozens of North Korean squid poachers who never returned to their home waters.
Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Work underway to create the world’s first Arctic station powered by hydrogen and renewables

The $27-million Snezhinka (Snowflake) is seen as a future international science hub for biotech, robotic and AI-driven projects.

Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Polar bear cubs, born in captivity, rejected by mother & raised by humans celebrate first birthday
Team of ‘foster parents’ made a cake for the bears, celebrating milestone achievement.
Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Hero surgeon carries out leg amputation with one hand and a knife to free building collapse survivo

The worker in the Republic of Tuva got trapped under a concrete slab while helping to dismantle an old asbestos plant.

Comments (2)
Add to My Stories

Sent to Siberia

Rookie FSB agents are punished for 'indecent' graduation jinx in Moscow
Gelandewagen parade videos leads to 'career change' as Russia demands highest standards from secret servicemen.

Born in Siberia

Up-close laboratory pictures of ancient mummy as scientists recreate his life and times
Probes taken by South Korean experts will reveal lifestyle of this Arctic boy from 800 years ago.

Voice of Siberia

Siberians mark end of the snow season with swimsuit skiing day
Locals undress to impress at resorts across four time zones.

We say

Lake Baikal 'holds key to new advances in antibiotics'
Scientists make crucial new discoveries of bacteria, up to 30 million years old.

City Focus - Novosibirsk

Have a closer look at the city
What to see
Where to eat
Where to stay
Novosibirsk Omsk Krasnoyarsk Barnaul Irkutsk Tyumen Khabarovsk Novokuznetsk Choose Your City...

Business

Latest business news and features from across Siberia

River Lena bridge
Pink diamond
The Bank of Russia official exchange rates of foreign currencies
EUR89.15USD78.94GBP106.61Other...

How to get here

Trains
Flights

Best property

Hotel Revolution
Millionaire's Row

Great holidays

The Road of Bones
Kingdom of Cold