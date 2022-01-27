World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia

-53C marathon at Oymyakon, the Pole of Cold in Yakutia. Picture: Semen Sivtsev

Sixty five runners, including sportsmen from the United Arab Emirates, America and Belarus, started the run earlier today at extremely low temperature in Oymyakon, Yakutia’s Pole of Cold.

The international team of men and women ran full distance, half-marathon, and also 10km and 5km.

The winner was Vasily Lukin, teacher from Churapcha Institute of Physical Culture and Sport. This is his second victory in the extreme race; this year he reached the finish line at Tomtor in three hours twenty two minutes.

‘Thanks to organisers who managed to overcome all complications caused by the pandemic!’, Vasily said. ‘I’d love to see more runners from across the republic, Russia and abroad in future marathons.’

The best result among the women was with local Marina Sedalischeva, who finished 42 kilometres in four hours nine minutes.



-53C marathon at Oymyakon, the Pole of Cold in Yakutia. Pictures: Semen Sivtsev, YSIA, Vladislav Korotov

Half-marathon winner were Vasily Spiridonov (1 hour 36 minutes) and Ulyana Barashkova (2 hour 5 minutes).

All winners received financial prizes starting from 100,000 roubles (1,288USD, 950GBP); there was a special prize for participants over seventy years old.

There were several international sportsmen, like Akhmed Hussain Al Kaziri from the United Arab Emirates, who travelled from abroad.

He was due to compete among runners aged from 40 to 49 years old; Akhmed’s result wasn’t reported yet.

Other international runners arrived from the USA and Belarus.

Runner from the United Arab Emirates, and the winner of this and last year's marathons Vasily Lukin. Pictures: YSIA, Vasily Lukin

Warmly-dressed residents from Oymyakon and Tomtor stood along the track to cheer on the runners.

This is the third marathon at biting-cold temperatures organised in Yakutia.

This year it was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yakutia becoming an autonomous republic within the former Soviet Union, and 80 years of ALSIB air road.

Aircrafts made in the United States were flown from Fairbanks in Alaska to Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, and further west to combat on the Eastern Front of the WWII.

Warmly-dressed residents from Oymyakon and Tomtor are filmed cheering on the runners. Video: Severnaya Zarya