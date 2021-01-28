Thursday, Jan 28 2021
All Cities
Choose Your City
Search:
'Please will you get a message to my wife in Paris, to say I bless my son?-reported final words of Admiral Kolchak'

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia

By The Siberian Times reporter
27 January 2021

Pillars of smoke filmed over the areas hit by last summer’s wildfires despite the current long spell of extremely cold weather.

Zombie fires in northeastern Yakutia, Russia's largest and coldest inhabited region. Picture: The Siberian Times

The latest sighting of winter - zombie - fires was recorded on 23 January by the village of Saydy in the Tomponsky district of Yakutia, some 400km north-east of the republic’s capital Yakutsk. 

Local man Ivan Zakharov who filmed the fire at -50C told The Siberian Times: ‘It is burning near the area hit by last summer's wildfires.

'This area suffered extremely hot and dry weather. It must be either peat on fire here, or, as some hunters who noticed these fires suggest, possibly young coal (lignite).’

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia
Winter fire by the village of Saydy in the Tomponsky district of Yakutia, some 400km north-east of the republic’s capital Yakutsk and, below, summer wildfires in the same area. Video, pictures: The Siberian Times

A much bigger burning area was filmed higher up north from Saydy by the village of Udarnik, also badly hit by wildfires last summer.

‘The fire is burning in the area close to the village of Udarnik. The summer fire didn’t stop.

'The filming was made in November, but as the local tell us, several fires are still active’, reported Tomponsky Vestnik newspaper that shared the video. 

Last summer Republic of Yakutia, Russia’s largest and coldest region was hit by some of the worst wildfires in history, following the spell of extremely hot and dry weather.

Wildfires were raging all around its territory, with a massive blanket of smoke visible from space in the far north beside the Arctic Ocean.

Some were in the areas too remote to reach, but many got dangerously close to populated areas like the Arctic town of Chersky, a gateway to Pleistocene Park, an experimental scientific base aiming to show how the release of carbon can be slowed by restoring the flora to grassland as it was in the era of the extinct woolly mammoth.  

‘We didn’t have wildfires reaching this far north to our area for many years’, said scientist Nikita Zimov, director of Pleistocene Park. ‘Last time it was this bad forty years ago in the 80s’. 

This winter is the coldest in Yakutia since 2006, with air temperatures going as low as -59C during peak days, and record cold weather holding on for weeks all through December 2020, and January 2021. 

Tags:

Add your comment

We welcome a healthy debate, but do not accept offensive or abusive comments. Please also read 'Siberian Times' Privacy Policy

Name

Town/Country

Add your comments

The views expressed in the comments above are those of our readers. 'Siberian Times' reserves the right to pre-moderate some comments.

Control code*

Type the code

* obligatory


News

Peat fires continue to burn at air temperature of -50C in northeastern Yakutia

Pillars of smoke filmed over the areas hit by last summer’s wildfires despite the current long spell of extremely cold weather.

Comments (0)
Add to My Stories
Teenage woolly rhino could have been hunted by predators into water, where it drowned
Studies begin on a massive and very well-fed Pleistocene era rhino found in Yakutia with its horn and one tooth.
Comments (3)
Add to My Stories
Manicures, massages, warm milk and 24/7 care to raise polar bear cubs whose mother rejected them
Four Russian women share unique experience of becoming mother bears in the first ever attempt to nurture zoo cubs.
Comments (4)
Add to My Stories
Five year old girl rescued from a sewage well after eight hours at -20C on the island of Sakhalin

Hundreds of volunteers joined police and turned every stone to find scared and frostbitten Yana.

Comments (1)
Add to My Stories
Six zoo staff play foster parents to polar bear cubs whose mother rejected them

Only a handful of such cubs worldwide have been successfully nurtured in captivity.

Comments (5)
Add to My Stories
Russia’s most popular mayor in charge of country’s diamond capital resigns over ‘health issues’

Sardana Avksentyeva, 51, is known across the world as The Iron Lady of Siberia.

Comments (3)
Add to My Stories

Sent to Siberia

Rookie FSB agents are punished for 'indecent' graduation jinx in Moscow
Gelandewagen parade videos leads to 'career change' as Russia demands highest standards from secret servicemen.

Born in Siberia

Up-close laboratory pictures of ancient mummy as scientists recreate his life and times
Probes taken by South Korean experts will reveal lifestyle of this Arctic boy from 800 years ago.

Voice of Siberia

Siberians mark end of the snow season with swimsuit skiing day
Locals undress to impress at resorts across four time zones.

We say

Lake Baikal 'holds key to new advances in antibiotics'
Scientists make crucial new discoveries of bacteria, up to 30 million years old.

City Focus - Novosibirsk

Have a closer look at the city
What to see
Where to eat
Where to stay
Novosibirsk Omsk Krasnoyarsk Barnaul Irkutsk Tyumen Khabarovsk Novokuznetsk Choose Your City...

Business

Latest business news and features from across Siberia

River Lena bridge
Pink diamond
The Bank of Russia official exchange rates of foreign currencies
EUR92.13USD76.19GBP103.96Other...

How to get here

Trains
Flights

Best property

Hotel Revolution
Millionaire's Row

Great holidays

The Road of Bones
Kingdom of Cold